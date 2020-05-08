Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $11.78. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Mosaic shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 272,945 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra cut shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In related news, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 65.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 117.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.