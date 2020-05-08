Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Trading Up 9.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) shares were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.53, approximately 1,037,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 851,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Specifically, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 405,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,034,199.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 2,388,789 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,322 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,719,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,249,000 after purchasing an additional 91,843 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.