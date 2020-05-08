National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Thomson Reuters in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRI. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 52,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

