Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 97,251 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 107.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,251 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $77.61 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,655 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

