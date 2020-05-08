Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,672 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,501 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,177,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,062,524,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. Mizuho lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.