Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,345 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.7% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $208,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,814 shares of company stock worth $7,831,400. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $211.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $602.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.03. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

