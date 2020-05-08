Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.07 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $184.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.71. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.47.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.