Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.57 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606,382 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Bank of America cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

