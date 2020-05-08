Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $48.30 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,169 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $48,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after acquiring an additional 904,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,504,643,000 after acquiring an additional 800,621 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

