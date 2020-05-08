Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $13,897,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 425.2% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,606 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2,667.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $665,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $107.29 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

