Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 30,274 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,818 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Seagate Technology worth $13,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $67,798,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,220,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.95.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,717,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,234 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.