Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 388,676 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 288.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,676 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Corteva worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,301 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,188,000 after purchasing an additional 514,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,851,000 after purchasing an additional 919,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

