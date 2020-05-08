Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 50,055 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 278.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,055 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $16,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,968,000 after purchasing an additional 443,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,943,000 after purchasing an additional 121,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,545,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,099,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $294.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $296.25. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

