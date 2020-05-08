Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $15,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $325,118,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 930,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after purchasing an additional 641,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 251,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $295.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.36.

NYSE CP opened at $224.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

