Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $15,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,242,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,208 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $732.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $689.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.21. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $786.00 to $755.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $775.00 to $690.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $709.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

