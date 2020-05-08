Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 16,203 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,203 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BCE were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 142,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

