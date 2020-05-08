Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141,803 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

