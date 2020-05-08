Neil Newman Sells 36,822 Shares of Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Neil Newman sold 36,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 579 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £213,199.38 ($280,451.70).

Neil Newman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Neil Newman purchased 2,852 shares of Lok’n Store Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,982 ($13,130.76).

Lok’n Store Group stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.63) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.64 million and a P/E ratio of 30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13. Lok’n Store Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 335 ($4.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 740 ($9.73). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 505.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 623.26.

Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported GBX 5.74 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Lok’n Store Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Lok’n Store Group in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Lok’n Store Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

