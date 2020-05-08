Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nephros had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 56.37%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEPH opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.85. Nephros has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEPH. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

