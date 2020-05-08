New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05 to $2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.05-2.15 EPS.

NYSE NJR opened at $33.49 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim upgraded New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

