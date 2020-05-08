Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.25-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Northwest Natural to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.29.

NYSE NWN opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $68.35.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.28%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 87.21%.

In other news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

