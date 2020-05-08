Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Up 16.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) shot up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $22.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nutanix traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $20.68, 7,607,963 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 3,614,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutanix from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nutanix from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.59.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $37,867.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,872 shares in the company, valued at $162,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,353.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,266,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 501,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after buying an additional 376,335 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,682,000 after buying an additional 359,029 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nutanix by 23.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,655,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,157,000 after buying an additional 311,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.