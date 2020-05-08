Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,858 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 55,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 117,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

