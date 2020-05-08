NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.36

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.35. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 6,200 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 million and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43.

About NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

