On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 50.80% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTIVF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21. On Track Innovations has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.42.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.