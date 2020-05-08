OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.50

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $2.13. OpGen shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 586,067 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.53.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.20. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 535.07% and a negative net margin of 355.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that OpGen Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. In Liquidation Curetis sold 55,142 shares of OpGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $129,583.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,419 shares of company stock valued at $632,623. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OpGen by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 51,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 2.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

