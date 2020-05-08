Oppenheimer Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $300.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.88.

TTD stock opened at $322.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.33, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.59. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $327.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $8,077,341.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,719 shares of company stock worth $35,241,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

