Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SFM. Cfra boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $3.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.77.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,114.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 602,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 86,570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 228.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 83,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,697,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 194,117 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

