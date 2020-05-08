Oppenheimer Weighs in on Boingo Wireless Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Boingo Wireless in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $546.98 million, a P/E ratio of -60.55 and a beta of 1.23. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

