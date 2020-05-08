OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Given Media Sentiment Score of 1.50

News stories about OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. OTC Markets Group earned a coverage optimism score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected OTC Markets Group’s score:

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $329.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 90.66%. The business had revenue of $15.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.