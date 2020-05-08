Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Issues Earnings Results

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter.

PFLC stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals in Washington and Oregon, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, personal loans, and home equity line of credit.

