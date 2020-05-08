PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.18 and traded as high as $15.57. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 117,100 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDFS. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $487.79 million, a P/E ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.59.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

