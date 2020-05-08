Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 178.6% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.96.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,980,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $859,777.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,906 shares of company stock valued at $114,974,131 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $381.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 111.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $386.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

