Pendal Group Ltd Buys 2,410 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 118.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after buying an additional 2,089,628 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Broadcom by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after buying an additional 508,484 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after buying an additional 494,761 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock opened at $271.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

