Pendal Group Ltd Buys 398 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 2,770.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $7,046,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in RingCentral by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in RingCentral by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RNG. FBN Securities started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $3,884,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,834,026.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $1,241,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,321,308.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,617 shares of company stock valued at $35,533,317 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $259.70 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $263.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.11 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.33.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

