Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,109 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

NYSE BRX opened at $10.80 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $130,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

