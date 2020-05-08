Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,416 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Continental by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,462,000 after buying an additional 841,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in United Continental by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after buying an additional 603,750 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in United Continental by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,660,000 after buying an additional 260,900 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in United Continental by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,770,000 after buying an additional 247,765 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

United Continental stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. United Continental’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

