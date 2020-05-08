Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $38,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,831,400 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $211.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $602.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

