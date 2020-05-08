Pendal Group Ltd Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,139 shares of company stock worth $10,479,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.75.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $514.25 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.18.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

