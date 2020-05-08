Pendal Group Ltd Has $768,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,211 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in HP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in HP by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

