Pendal Group Ltd Has $946,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,798,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,504 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $158.94 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $166.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

