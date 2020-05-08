Pendal Group Ltd Invests $1.30 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $73.25 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.35.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.