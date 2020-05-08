Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $938,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after acquiring an additional 367,164 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,270,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,226,000 after acquiring an additional 210,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of ATVI opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.