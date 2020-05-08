Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,668,000 after acquiring an additional 495,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,466,000 after purchasing an additional 104,910 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 848,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,135,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROK opened at $191.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.40. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $209.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

