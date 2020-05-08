Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,969 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Dollar General by 11.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% during the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $12,799,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $173.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.06. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $116.15 and a 52-week high of $183.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

