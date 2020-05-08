Pendal Group Ltd Sells 20,382 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,382 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Afya were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Afya by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Afya in the fourth quarter valued at $683,000. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $20.69 on Friday. Afya Limited has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 29.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFYA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Afya from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.24.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

