Pendal Group Ltd Sells 37,405 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,405 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Eaton by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,831,000 after buying an additional 2,093,926 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Stephens lowered Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.76.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

