Peoples Bank OH Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Peoples Bank OH grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.2% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,083,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,227,000 after purchasing an additional 666,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,316,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,894,000 after purchasing an additional 58,124 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average of $120.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

