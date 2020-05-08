Peoples Bank OH Increases Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Visa by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

NYSE V opened at $182.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

