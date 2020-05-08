PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.21

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and traded as high as $14.17. PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 36,049 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PUGOY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

